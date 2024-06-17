Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.12. 3,188,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,273. The company has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

