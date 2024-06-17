Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $53.21. 3,592,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,142. Copart has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Copart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

