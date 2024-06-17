Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Lowered to Tender at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPLF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a tender rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.95. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$11.95.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

