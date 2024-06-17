Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 710623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.94).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 29.39 and a quick ratio of 141.92.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 15,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,677.19). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.