Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

COYA opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

