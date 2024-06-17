Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.96

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 219312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

