Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in May

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,600 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 704,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,092.0 days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.43. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.89.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

