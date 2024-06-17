CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $62.40. 273,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,654,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

