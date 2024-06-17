Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRTO stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 643,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 6.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Criteo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

