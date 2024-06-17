Critical Analysis: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) vs. ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Free Report) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ACI Global has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Biodesix has a consensus price target of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 93.75%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Biodesix -85.80% -29,379.44% -52.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biodesix $49.09 million 3.74 -$52.15 million ($0.55) -2.91

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix.

Summary

Biodesix beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Global

ACI Global Corporation, a development stage company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of proprietary technology for the production of synthetic rubber powder and thermoplastic elastomers under Micropowder trade name in the United States. It intends to utilize Micropowder technology in its chemical composition and for the manufacture of rubber and elastomers that are used in tire plastic industries. ACI Global was founded in 1997 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

