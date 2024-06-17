Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Financial Comparison

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining 12.16% 6.95% 5.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Critical Metals and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Critical Metals and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $136.53 million 1.02 $15.85 million $0.21 8.38

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Critical Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

