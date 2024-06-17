Crown Castle’s (CCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.21.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.