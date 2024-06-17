Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

