Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

CTOS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

