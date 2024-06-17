DA Davidson Cuts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $23.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $20.71 on Friday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $932.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wabash National by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

