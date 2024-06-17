Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.4 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
DCNSF remained flat at $25.15 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
