Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.4 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

DCNSF remained flat at $25.15 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.