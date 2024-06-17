Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Danone Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. 217,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.