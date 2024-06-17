Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in May

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $205.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
