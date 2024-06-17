Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $72,730,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

