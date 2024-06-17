Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 171990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decibel Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of C$20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

