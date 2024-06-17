DeepOnion Trading Down 4.8% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

