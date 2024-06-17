DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in May

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,602.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DeNA stock remained flat at $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. DeNA has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DeNA had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $219.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that DeNA will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.