Dennis Schulz Acquires 294 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz acquired 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($190.93).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dennis Schulz bought 524 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($380.34).

ITM Power Stock Down 3.7 %

ITM Power stock traded down GBX 1.89 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 48.68 ($0.62). 3,190,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,449. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.26). The company has a market cap of £300.33 million, a P/E ratio of -490.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

