Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Digi International stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 687.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $139,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

