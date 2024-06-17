Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.65

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 161541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

