DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.30

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 912940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Get DLocal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLO

DLocal Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DLocal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter worth $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.