Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
CWXZF remained flat at $5.21 during trading hours on Friday. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.44.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
