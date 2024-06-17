Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

CWXZF remained flat at $5.21 during trading hours on Friday. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

