eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $676.58 million and $14.11 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,818.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00640537 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00040927 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00073281 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,716,648,423,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.