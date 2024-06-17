eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $676.58 million and $14.11 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,818.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00640537 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00040927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00073281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,716,648,423,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

