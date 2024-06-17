Electroneum Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.62 million and approximately $930,782.77 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,401,255 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

