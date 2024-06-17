Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.75

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 151952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

