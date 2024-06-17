Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 410,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,804. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

About Energy Transition Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.