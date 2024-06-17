EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of EPAM opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.83 and a 200 day moving average of $262.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

