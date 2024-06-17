Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

EQBK stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $505.64 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 530.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.