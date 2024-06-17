ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,249.33 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $164.67 million and approximately $12,249.33 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,376.99 or 1.00017648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005005 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00090289 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.08741297 USD and is down -40.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $252.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

