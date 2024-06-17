Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.