Erste Group Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $595.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a 52-week low of $441.04 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.