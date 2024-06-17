Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Tops $427.09 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,554.35 or 0.05319371 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $427.09 billion and $17.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00043780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,159,264 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

