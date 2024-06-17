Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,462,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,793. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

