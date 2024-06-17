Everscale (EVER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $105.39 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Everscale has a total market cap of $105.39 million and $237,905.28 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,114,316,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,223,852 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.