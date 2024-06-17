Executive Wealth Group LLC Buys 97 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.88. The company had a trading volume of 130,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
