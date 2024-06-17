Executive Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.5% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,392,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

VPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.29. 302,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,505. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

