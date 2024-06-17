Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $109.11. 13,313,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,746,104. The firm has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

