Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FITBP)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. 10,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,604. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

