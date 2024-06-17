Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FITBP)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FITBP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. 10,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,604. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
