Financial Analysis: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Healthpeak Properties 0 6 7 1 2.64

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $19.41, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $260.33 million 0.78 $53.78 million $1.74 3.97 Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 6.25 $306.01 million $0.35 55.32

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 20.84% 10.05% 0.50% Healthpeak Properties 8.56% 2.54% 1.15%

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Healthpeak Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.