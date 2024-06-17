First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

