First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,419,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 1,102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.2 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

FCXXF traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

