First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director James R. Wilkins III Buys 2,000 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 294,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,357.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First National Stock Performance

FXNC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of First National

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First National accounts for 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

