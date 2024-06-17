First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

