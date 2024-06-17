Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Norfolk Southern worth $198,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.90. 925,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

