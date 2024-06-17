Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 15,908,536 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,908,536 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $363,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

ITUB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 16,824,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,478,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

